AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,967,000 after buying an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.