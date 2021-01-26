Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of HRR.UN opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.12. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.35.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
