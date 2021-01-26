Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.99. 16,116,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 50,588,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several research firms have commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

