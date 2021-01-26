Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AXI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 90.50 ($1.18). 8,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.62. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

