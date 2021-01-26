Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.82.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 5,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,377. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

