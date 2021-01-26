Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (AYLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYLA. Roth Capital started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

