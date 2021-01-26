Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21,609.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average is $140.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

