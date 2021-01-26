Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Aytu BioScience has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aytu BioScience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

