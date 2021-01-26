B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Up 9.2%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.73. 689,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 166,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a market cap of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

