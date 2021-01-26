B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Acquired by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial makes up about 5.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 1.63% of B. Riley Financial worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

RILY stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $102,256.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 230,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,295. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.