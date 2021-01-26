Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE BAD opened at C$39.65 on Tuesday. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.87.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,058,541.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

