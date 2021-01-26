Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $556.78 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.86. The company has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

