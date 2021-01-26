Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 287,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

