BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

BXS stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. 3,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

BXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.