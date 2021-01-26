Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lessened by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 43.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. 1,087,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

