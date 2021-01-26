Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect solid capital markets performance, lower credit costs and adverse impact of lower rates and dismal consumer banking performance. Opening of new branches, improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage costs are likely to aid profitability. Also, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Coronavirus-induced concerns are likely to further hamper business activities and thus, loan growth is expected to be muted in the near term.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.76.

BAC stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

