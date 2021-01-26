Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BKNIY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Santander raised Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.