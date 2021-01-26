BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.55.

BKU opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

