Barclays Boosts American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $184.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $173.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

