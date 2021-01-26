Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $5.48 on Monday, hitting $652.17. The stock had a trading volume of 868,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,294. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $647.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.