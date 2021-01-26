Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Allstate by 79.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 147.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after buying an additional 367,210 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Allstate by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,261. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

