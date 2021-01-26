Baxter Bros Inc. Has $21.50 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 4.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,688,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.