Baxter Bros Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.23. 1,006,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.