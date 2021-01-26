Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $253.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,442. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

