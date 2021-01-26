Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

EW stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.89. 3,168,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.