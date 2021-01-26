Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $867,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.16. 732,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26.

