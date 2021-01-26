Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $205,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

