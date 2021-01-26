BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

PSJ stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.74. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $169.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

