BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 466 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

