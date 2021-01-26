BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.