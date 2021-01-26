BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for 1.1% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

