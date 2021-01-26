BEAM Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.