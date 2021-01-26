BEAM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

