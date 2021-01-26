BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 583,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

VMBS opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

