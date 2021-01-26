Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 32,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.91. 13,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

