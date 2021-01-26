Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.42 and a 200 day moving average of $246.55. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

