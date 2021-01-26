Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

