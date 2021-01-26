Benin Management CORP Sells 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 83.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Ford Motor by 54.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 355,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 124,952 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ford Motor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,817,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,195,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.