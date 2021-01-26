Benin Management CORP Sells 1,335 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises about 1.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

