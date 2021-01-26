Berenberg Bank Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €92.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.40 ($102.82).

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PUMA SE has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.22. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 177.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

