Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.16. 732,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

