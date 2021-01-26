Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $900,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.81 million, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Beyond Air has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.50.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

