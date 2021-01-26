BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Trading Down 7.6%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.33. 982,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,951,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

The company has a market cap of $61.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $776,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.