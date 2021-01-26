BitDegree Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market cap of $304,992.37 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00798736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.71 or 0.04302079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017554 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

