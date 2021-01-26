Blockport Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00863218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.37 or 0.04389118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

