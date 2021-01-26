Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $27.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

