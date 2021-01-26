boohoo group plc (BOO.L)’s (BOO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

BOO opened at GBX 344.28 ($4.50) on Monday. boohoo group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 52.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

