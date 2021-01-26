Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Booking by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,926.07.

Shares of BKNG traded down $47.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,018.43. The company had a trading volume of 876,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,923. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,143.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,892.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

