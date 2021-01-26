Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.
BOOT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,065. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.31.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
