Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,065. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.