Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,065. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

